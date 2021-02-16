Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $434.77 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

