Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,934 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.06% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $273.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

