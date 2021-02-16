Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

