Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,853,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,121. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

