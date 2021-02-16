Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 21,228 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

