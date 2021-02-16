Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 770,377 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770,377 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $597,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 45.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cameco by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cameco by 83.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

