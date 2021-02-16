Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $5.37 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.