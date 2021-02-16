Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 693,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NPCPF remained flat at $$101.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. Nippon Paint has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nippon Paint will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

