Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.38

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 26569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 158.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

