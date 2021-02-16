NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,515,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMHLY opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. NMC Health has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

