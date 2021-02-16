NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.56

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 19653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNGRY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

