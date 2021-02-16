Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.93

Shares of Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and traded as high as $32.00. Nobility Homes shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

