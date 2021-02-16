Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.
Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
