Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

