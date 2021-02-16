Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 647,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 432,881 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 222,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

