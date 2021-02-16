Noir (NOR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $695.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Noir has a total market cap of $390,344.89 and $695.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Noir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00258182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.42 or 0.02689710 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,445,106 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

