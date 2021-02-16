Noku Market Cap Hits $7.52 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $13,857.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noku has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00869889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.35 or 0.05047725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

Buying and Selling Noku

