NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,802.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $5,802.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014401 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,463,120 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

