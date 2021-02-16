Nord Finance (NORD) Price Up 50.2% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.22 or 0.00022922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00264377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00074096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00086152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00414329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,049 coins.

