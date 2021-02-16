Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.07

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 54659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRDBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

