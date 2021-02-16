Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 14th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAT stock remained flat at $$3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,657,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,072. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

