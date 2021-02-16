Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Update

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 14th total of 27,480,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE:JWN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 3,436,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

