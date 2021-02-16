Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

