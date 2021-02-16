North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.28.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,101.43% and a net margin of 81.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

