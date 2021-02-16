NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

