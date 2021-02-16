NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Wix.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Wix.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $292.81 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.