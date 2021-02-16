NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

