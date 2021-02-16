NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in McKesson by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in McKesson by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

NYSE:MCK opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

