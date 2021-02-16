NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of SP Plus worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SP Plus by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SP Plus by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

