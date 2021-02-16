Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.6 days.

NPIFF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Northland Power has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $41.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

