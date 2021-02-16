Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.64

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.64 and traded as high as $49.80. Northland Power shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 372,288 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.64. The stock has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.