NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.33% of NorthWestern worth $39,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

