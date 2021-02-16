Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.19. 22,672,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 15,405,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

