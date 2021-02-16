NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Short Interest Up 28.4% in January

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 12,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NOV by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 70,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

