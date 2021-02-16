Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) dropped 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 21,075,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 26,192,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm has a market cap of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

