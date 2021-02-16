Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.31

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.31 and last traded at $145.16, with a volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Novanta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

