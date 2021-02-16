Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NVS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.86. 5,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

