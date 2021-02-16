Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $260.00 and last traded at $262.70. 4,444,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,435,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.76.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 102.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $64,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
