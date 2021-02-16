Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $260.00 and last traded at $262.70. 4,444,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,435,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,137 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 102.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $64,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

