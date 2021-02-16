NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Tops $351,500.56

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $351,500.56 and $297.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005283 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

