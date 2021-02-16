NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 6,736,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,591,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

