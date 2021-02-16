NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Shares Up 37.5%

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) were up 37.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 3,385,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,339,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

