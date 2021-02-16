Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Insider Purchases £151.47 in Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($197.90).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 85 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.34).

On Monday, December 14th, David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 84 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

LON:NUC opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.15 million and a PE ratio of 37.13. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.