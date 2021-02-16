Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $15.08 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $15.08 million and $723,939.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00871559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048510 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.49 or 0.05060702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.