Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $8,881.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00061405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00265995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00085800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00405312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

