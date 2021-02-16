NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Trading 3.1% Higher

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 778,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,165,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.10 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a current ratio of 41.05, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

In other news, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,280. Also, Director Albert Matter sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,733,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$808,002.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,379,500 shares of company stock valued at $635,813.

About NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

