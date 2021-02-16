Numeraire Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.53 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $189.70 million and $38.53 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $41.53 or 0.00083950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00833550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.74 or 0.04944405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,568,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.