Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutriband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTRB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 852. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.