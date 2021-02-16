Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.86

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 27620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 274,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.