Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.40

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$72.40 and last traded at C$71.95, with a volume of 585414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.10.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. The firm has a market cap of C$40.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.42.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

