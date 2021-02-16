Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 139,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

