Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.