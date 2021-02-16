Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after buying an additional 356,106 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,941. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.